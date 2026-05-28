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Jason Lee
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Jason Lee Was In Favor Of Drake Being"Humbled" By Kendrick Lamar
Jason Lee weighs in and thinks that Drake going through that was absolutely necessary.
By
Tallie Spencer
May 28, 2026