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Battle Rapper Fox 5 Fatally Shot By NYPD After Machete Attack
Fox 5, a Bronx battle rapper, was identified as the man fatally gunned down by the NYPD after injuring a handful of people with a machete.
By
Zachary Horvath
April 12, 2026