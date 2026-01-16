News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Dem Franchize Boyz
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Lil Wayne's "Lollipop" Was Originally Going To Be A Dem Franchize Boyz Song
Dem Franchize Boyz have lots of hits in their catalog, but they missed out on what's become one of the most recognizable rap songs ever.
By
Zachary Horvath
January 16, 2026