Smoke Dawg
- NewsStream Smoke Dawg's Posthumous Project "Struggle Before Glory" Ft. Giggs, Jay Critch & MoreR.I.P Smoke Dawg.By Aron A.
- NewsAJ Tracey & Murda Beatz Join Smoke Dawg On "No Discussion"The first posthumous record Smoke Dawg's catalog has been released.By Aron A.
- NewsSmoke Dawg's New "Fountain Freestyle" Is Short, Sweet & HardSmoke Dawg, of Halal Gang, is back and better than ever. By Brynjar Chapman
- NewsSmoke Dawg Feat. Skepta "Overseas" VideoToronto's Smoke Dawg enlists Skepta for a dark new banger, "Overseas," produced by Murda Beatz. By Angus Walker
- NewsTrap House (Remix)Toronto's Smoke Dawg taps French Montana for the remix to "Trap House," as heard on OVO Sound Radio. By Angus Walker