The Miami Dolphins have been shrouded in a sea of mediocrity over the last few seasons which isn't all that surprising. Since the retirement of Dan Marino, the team has struggled to find themselves a viable franchise quarterback that could bring them back to the promise land. It was believed that Ryan Tannehill could be that guy but after seven questionable seasons, the team decided to trade him to the Tennessee Titans last week. With barely any QB's on the depth chart, the team is expected to go after a quarterback in the draft this season. While there are no guarantees that they'll be able to get one, the team has decided to sign veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to a two-year contract, according to ESPN.

Fitzpatrick, who is oftentimes sarcastically referred to as FitzMagic, signed for $11 million, although as Adam Schefter reported, the 36-year-old QB could stand to make between $17 and $20 million if he hits certain objectives. Last season, Fitzpatrick played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he shared starting duties with Jameis Winston.

The Dolphins finished with a record of 7-9 this season and are considered to be in a rebuild mode. Fitzpatrick isn't guaranteed to be the starter but there is a good chance he will see quite a bit of action this year.