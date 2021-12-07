LaMelo Ball is one of the most exciting young players in the NBA right now, so it only makes sense that he would get his very own signature shoe. If this were three or four years ago, his signature shoe would be with the Big Baller Brand. This time around though, Ball is going with Puma as he has signed a long-term deal with the brand. Throughout the season, Ball has been showing off his PUMA MB.01, and now, he is gearing up to finally release the shoe.

As you can see in the photos down below, the shoe is going to debut in a bright orange colorway. The upper is covered in two tones of orange, all while black writing can be found throughout. Phrases like "1 of 1" and "Not From Here" are also found on the sneaker, which helps bring out Melo's personality. Overall, it is a very solid first shoe from the youngest Ball brother, and fans will certainly be excited to cop a pair.

In terms of the release date, these are going to be dropping on Thursday, December 16th for a price of $125 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Puma

