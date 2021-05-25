Arsonal The Rebel & NLE Choppa Connect On "Wrong N***a"

From the streets of New Jersey, Arsonal has already established himself as a beast on the mic. However, there are few rappers in the battle rap world who've successfully transitioned as artists. Arsonal is certainly more well-known in battle rap but he's known to put out his own bangers.

This week, the rapper returned with a brand new heater alongside one of the hottest newcomers in the game, NLE Choppa, for their new collaboration, "Wrong N***a." The production leans more towards the animated style of NLE Choppa but Arsonal comes equipped with a clip of bars to let off on his verse. It's Choppa who brings the energy up on his verse, even if he isn't attempting to stay lyrically on par with his collaborator.

Peep the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

Know you n***as gotta like me, n***a

These features still gon' be pricey, n***a

Get down on one knee and propose a toast

Let it ring in front of you and wifey, n***a