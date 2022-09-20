Police departments across the country have continued to say that celebrities have increasingly become targets for gangs and thieves. There have been several home invasions reported, especially at residences owned or occupied by rappers, athletes, and entertainment professionals. Recently, Tee Grizzley's home was burglarized and the culprits reportedly got away with $1 million in jewelry. Someone was said to have broken into Justin and Hailey Bieber's home while they were on vacation, and according to TMZ, Arsenio Hall's house was targeted twice.

The legendary comedian and talk show host made headlines this morning (September 20) after TMZ reported that Hall was the victim of two break-ins.



Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

According to the outlet, last weekend, Hall was home on Sunday morning when he heard a commotion coming from his downstairs area. When he investigated, he reportedly found a person breaking a sliding glass door and trying to make their way inside. A similar situation occurred last month when two people broke one of Hall's home windows, climbed inside, but ran off when they realized he was home.

Police have taken surveillance footage from the actor's residence in hopes of identifying the burglars. It is unclear at this time if the break-ins are related or were executed by the same person or group. Still, police are said to have warned Hall that he may be a target.

[via]