It's been known for quite some time that Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall were set to reunite in Paramount's Coming To America 2. Nothing was set in stone though, much like the years-long rumors of Bad Boys 3 coming together. It looks like things worked out for both franchises though. As reported by Deadline, Arsenio Hall has officially signed on to reprise his role as Semmi in the sequel to one of Eddie Murphy's most iconic films. At the time of Coming To America's release, 1988, there were little to no original powerful and rich black figures being portrayed in films. Murphy is looking to recreate that feeling in today's post-Black Panther climate, where audiences are pushing for more diversity.

Deadline reports that Murphy will return as the spoiled prince of Zamunda, Prince Akeem. Akeem becomes bored with potential marriage partners that are complacent and travels to Queens, New York to find a strong-willed woman to wed. In the sequel, Akeem learns about a long-lost son and must return to America to meet the potential heir to the throne of Zamunda. Craig Brewer is directing while Black-ish creator Kenya Barris is writing the screenplay. A theatrical release is slated for December 2020.