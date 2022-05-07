An arrest warrant has been issued for former NFL star Earl Thomas for allegedly violating the terms of a protective order by sending threatening text messages to a woman regarding the safety of her children. According to the NY Post, the warrant was issued by a judge in Austin, Texas on April 27, and remains active.

Thomas is reportedly only allowed to contact the woman through a co-parenting phone application; however, he refuses to download it.

One of the text messages Thomas allegedly sent to the woman mentions purchasing a gun. Another says, “Waiting on hand in foot is why I’ll kick ur ass.”



Abbie Parr / Getty Images

Another day, Thomas wrote to her: “I hope u in the car with him and the kids and yall drive off the road.”

“Ima let my momma and my cousins poison they [their children] ass," he texted on April 19, according to police.

The woman reportedly told police that Thomas suffered from numerous concussions during his career and may have CTE.

Thomas's attorney, Trey Dolezal, says that the warrant concerns his client and his wife, Nina. She divorced Thomas in 2020 after allegedly pointing a gun at his head when she learned he was unfaithful.

“They were consciously and collectively working together to see his kids,” Dolezal told the Austin American-Statesman. “I don’t really understand how he could be in violation by working together to visit with his children.”





