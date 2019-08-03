It's seemingly scamming season. First Iggy Azalea calls out a Las Vegas hotel for scamming her by selling her a $50 grilled cheese, then a woman gets booked for stealing Taraji P. Henson's identity and now Capital One has admitted to it's "biggest ever" data breach. According to CNN, the hacker tapped into 100 million Capital One customers' accounts and credit card applications in both Canada and America.



Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Thirty-three-old Paige Thompson has also been arrested and accused of gaining "140,000 Social Security numbers, 1 million Canadian Social Insurance numbers and 80,000 bank account numbers." According to the publication, Paige attempted to share the information with fellow hackers online. The hack is assumed to have taken place back in March and Capital One says it's "unlikely that the information was used for fraud or disseminated by this individual."

"I sincerely apologize for the understandable worry this incident must be causing those affected and I am committed to making it right," Capital One CEO Richard Fairbank said in a statement. All users of the credit card will get free identity protection and credit monitoring. Paige reportedly worked as a software engineer for Amazon Web Services which made her hacking skills on point for such a historical hack for Capital One.