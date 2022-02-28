ArrDee Taps Lil Tecca For "Flowers (Say My Name)" Remix

ArrDehe's quick flow and charisma have put him in a position to be the next big star to emerge out of the UK. Without an album out, he's continued to build up a significant buzz in his home turf, as well as in North America, and other markets across the world. However, it seems like 2022 could be a big year for him, especially after the slew of recent releases that he unleashed out of his vault.

In late 2021, he came through with the release of his massive single, "Flowers (Say My Name)" that includes a familiar sample from Destiny's Child hit record. Now, he's keeping the momentum high with the release of the remix featuring Lil Tecca, which you could check out below.

Quotable Lyrics

She want benefits, I'm down too

I wouldn't be trippin' without you

I'll be good regardless, baby, even if I never found you

Put in my hours

