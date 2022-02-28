mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

ArrDee Taps Lil Tecca For "Flowers (Say My Name)" Remix

Aron A.
February 28, 2022 15:57
Flowers (Say My Name) [Remix]
ArrDee Feat. Lil Tecca

ArrDee and Lil Tecca connect for the remix.


ArrDehe's quick flow and charisma have put him in a position to be the next big star to emerge out of the UK. Without an album out, he's continued to build up a significant buzz in his home turf, as well as in North America, and other markets across the world. However, it seems like 2022 could be a big year for him, especially after the slew of recent releases that he unleashed out of his vault.

In late 2021, he came through with the release of his massive single, "Flowers (Say My Name)" that includes a familiar sample from Destiny's Child hit record. Now, he's keeping the momentum high with the release of the remix featuring Lil Tecca, which you could check out below.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
She want benefits, I'm down too
I wouldn't be trippin' without you
I'll be good regardless, baby, even if I never found you
Put in my hours

ArrDee Lil Tecca
