ArrDee Celebrates The Release Of Debut Album With "Pier Pressure Freestyle"

One of the most promising new stars in the UK hip-hop scene is Arrdee. In the past year, he's taken his underground buzz to the top 10 on the UK charts, cementing his buzz as one of the most exciting new artists to emerge. Throughout 2021, he unveiled a slew of singles, including the remix of Destiny's Child "Say My Name," which earned him even more acclaim outside of his stomping grounds.

With the release of his debut album, Pier Pressure on Friday, the rapper came through with a brand new freestyle to commemorate the occasion. Aptly titled, "Pier Pressure Freestyle," ArrDee's hits fans with a double-whammy where he kicks off with hard-hitting, boastful bars before offering a more vulnerable, introspective verse on the second half of the video.

Check out the latest from ArrDee below.

Quotable Lyrics

I been levelling

My team need me to win so my peers put the pressure in

But fuck deficits

And fuck waiting around for my spot to get caught and then meddled with

And fuck anything negative

And fuck everyone saying I'm lucky for gettin' here