ArrDee & Aitch Lock In For "War"

ArrDee his one of the most promising new artists out of the UK. The rapper's been a bubbling force since jumping on Russ Millions and Tion Wayne's "Body," propelling him onto the charts across Europe. His consistency since has led to high anticipation for his debut album. The project is finally due out this year and ahead of its release, he blessed fans with a brand new single, titled "War." This time, he enlists Aitch for the banger as they swap bars over the drill-heavy production with sharp wordplay and tons of charisma.

"War" serves as Arrdee's first single of the new year and follows the release of 2021's "Say My Name."

ArrDee's new project, Pier Pressure is due out on March 18th. Listen to "War" below.

Quotable Lyrics

'Cause I'm up, and I'm eatin' my fruits

And they didn't see the seeds or the bleedin'

Non-believin', underachievin'

See, I remember this time, I was flat on my arse

Mum lost the yard and I'm tryna graft

