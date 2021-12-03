aroomfullofmirrors Delivers A Bold Introduction On "Money Bags"

Last month, TDE's Terrence "Punch" Henderson formally announced that he had formed an all-star, TDE-backed collective that consists of acclaimed artists such as Nick Grant, DayLyt, Earlee Riser, Billymarie, Lyric Michelle, Ichiban Don, Hari, and Jrias Law. The team held a special screening of the collective's new visual EP in Compton, and a couple of weeks later, aroomfullofmirrors' debut EP has officially hit streaming platforms.

Titled Money Bags, the burgeoning collective's new EP supplies 6 new songs in addition to the previously heard tracks "MIRRORS" and "RAWAR." The project is almost entirely produced by Hari, and it is also reportedly constructed around a narrative and detailed standpoint provided by Punch himself.

In addition to the impressive music housed on the EP, ARFOM also brings the heat with the project's Reservoir Dogs-inspired visual component. Directed by Lyric Michelle, the 21-minute short film incorporates four songs from Money Bags — "Nobody Dies," "Whoah," "West Side," and "Live in the Moment" — and it gives viewers the opportunity to put really get familiar with the members of Punch's star-studded collective.

Listen to aroomfullofmirrors' Money Bags EP and watch its accompanying visuals below, and let us know in the comments what you think about the first project from Punch's Hip-Hop supergroup.

Tracklist

1. Money Bags

2. Woah

3. Nobody Dies

4. WestSide

5. RAWAR

6. Mirrors

7. Live in the Moment

8. ARFOM