Donald Trump's facing tons of backlash but word on road is that he isn't done raising havoc. In the past week, he's managed to prove to his own dedicated following just how incompetent he is. Surprisingly, it took several of his supporters four-years to realize this while plenty of others continue to buy into the lies he's fed them about the election, the government, and of course, the "radical left."



Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Terminator, and former California governor shared a video today where he completely condemned what took place on Capitol Hill while also denouncing Trump and several members of the GOP. The action movie star and politician paralleled the events of Wednesday to Kristallnacht in 1938 where Nazis destroyed Jewish businesses, homes, and synagogues before rounding up thousands of Jews into concentration camps.

"The broken glass was in the windows of the United States Capitol,” Schwarzenegger said. “But the mob did not just shatter the windows of the Capitol, they shattered the ideas we took for granted. They didn’t just break down the doors of the building that housed American democracy, they trampled the very principles on which our country was founded.”

He added, “President Trump sought to overturn the results of an election, and of a fair election... He sought a coup by misleading people with lies."

Check out Schwarznegger's video below.