As if there wasn't enough anxiety of choice in choosing a Mortal Kombat main. It's bad enough having to pick between such classics as Raiden, Sub Zero, Scorpion, and of course Sheeva. But now, now they've gone and added some genuine pop culture icons. Of course, it's not the first time they've done this, but this time might just be the biggest expansion yet. From now to next March, look for Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator, The Joker, and Spawn to be added to the eclectic cast.

Though the official reveal trailer has yet to showcase the characters in action, it does set the table for the madness to come. Also included in the upcoming Kombat Pack DLC are longtime mainstays Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, and Sindel, but the three cultural staples are likely to garner the most buzz. It's not entirely to see Joker slide into the MK universe, given that he was already an established presence in Injustice, a game designed by NetherRealm Studios - the studio responsible for Mortal Kombat 11.

Should you be among the rabid player base, sound off in the comments. Will you be buying this new DLC pack? If so, the release dates for each character are as follows:

Shang Tsung & Nightwolf - Available now

Terminator - October 8th

Sindel - November 26th

Joker - January 28th

Spawn - March 17th

