Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the 24-year-old who served as the armorer on Alec Baldwin's Rust on the day of the recent shooting, drew criticism on the set of her last movie when she allegedly gave an 11-year-old actress a gun without checking it correctly, according to The Daily Beast.

“She was a bit careless with the guns, waving it around every now and again,” one source, who worked with Gutierrez-Reed on Nicolas Cage's The Old Way, told The Daily Beast. “There were a couple times she was loading the blanks and doing it in a fashion that we thought was unsafe.”

Another source added: “There were several concerns I brought to production’s attention. I have been around firearms my entire life and noticed some things that were not okay even with loaded blank firearms.”



Mark Sagliocco / Getty Images

Sources also revealed an alleged incident where Gutierrez-Reed improperly loaded a firearm while sitting down in an area covered in pebbles, didn't check the weapon afterward, and handed it to child actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong. They say crew members intervened to stop filming until the firearm was checked properly.

“She was reloading the gun on the ground, where there were pebbles and stuff. We didn’t see her check it, we didn’t know if something got in the barrel or not,” they told the outlet.

The Old Way was Gutierrez-Reed's first film as a head armorer.

The shooting on the set of Rust resulted in the death of 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

