Nearly a month ago, headlines revealed that disgraced actor Armie Hammer was allegedly left broke after being “cut off” from his famous family amid the surfacing of sexual assault allegations from various women online in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. While some past stories shed light on the horrors that victims claimed to have endured at The Social Network star’s hands, none have gone as in-depth as Discovery+’s upcoming docuseries, House of Hammer.

As Variety reports, a trailer was unveiled earlier this week, previewing the three-part show which will see two of the 35-year-old’s accusers giving on-camera testimony and sharing screenshots of messages and audio from voice notes Hammer sent them throughout their respective relationships.

Armie Hammer in 2020 — Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

“I have a fantasy about having someone prove their love and devotion and tying them up in a public place at night and making their body free use,” the father of two reportedly messaged one of his victims.

To another, he sent a voice note saying, “My bet was going to involve showing up at your place and completely tying you up and incapacitating you and being able to do whatever I want with every single hole in your body until I was done with you.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Hammer’s affiliation with cannibalism is addressed. He allegedly once messaged a woman confirming that he is “100% a cannibal,” also sending a handwritten note reading, “I am going to bite the f*ck out of you.”

It’s been noted that Armie’s aunt – Casey Hammer – was a co-producer of the upcoming project. “I’m about to reveal the dark, twisted secrets of the Hammer family,” she tells the camera in the trailer.

The Surviving My Birthright author previously exposed her own father, Julian, for allegedly sexually abusing her when she was a child, and with House of Hammer, it seems that she wants to shed light on other wrongs committed by her ancestors over the years.

Check out the trailer below, and look out for the Discovery+ Original docuseries premiering on September 2nd.

