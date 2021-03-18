A woman who claims to be a former partner of actor Armie Hammer has come forward with shocking allegations. Hammer has been under heavy scrutiny in recent months as he's faced multiple accusations of abuse and sexual deviancy—and even cannabilism—and now, a woman who first anonymously shared the alleged story of her experience with the actor is showing face. On Thursday (March 18), a woman named Effie held a press conference with her attorney, Gloria Allred, where she detailed what she reportedly endured.



“On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles, during which he repeatedly slapped my head against a wall, bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent," said Effie, according to Variety. The 24-year-old claims she met him back in 2016 and was instantly attracted to him, but according to her, things changed.

“He would often test my devotion to him,” Effie said. “He abused me mentally, emotionally, and sexually." The investigation into the rape charge was reportedly launched at the top of February, and Hammer's attorney, Andrew Brettler, fiercely denies the accusations against his client. The lawyer claims Effie asked Hammer to engage her in "kinks" but after time passed, the actor grew less interested.

According to Brettler, he has hundreds of screenshots of correspondences between Effie and Hammer where the actor allegedly rejects her, including one text from Hammer that reportedly reads: “I am not going to be able to engage in you in that specific way right now. It never ends well. We can talk and be friends, but I can’t do that.”



“From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory," Brettler stated. "[Effie’s] attention-seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve.”

Effie's attorney, Allred, however, disagrees. She states that famous men purposefully pick vulnerable people, especially fans, to abuse. "Celebrities often make that choice because they may feel that they can more easily use the power of their celebrity to seduce and manipulate fans who admire or idolize them,” said Allred. “They may also count on the fear that many women have of speaking out against a celebrity.”

