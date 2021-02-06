It’s another professional hit for Armie Hammer. The actor has been on the receiving end of some wild allegations of coercion, emotional abuse, manipulation, and even cannabilism. It's reported that multiple women proclaiming to be former partners of Hammer have come forward, and following their accusations, Hammer has reportedly been dropped by his publicist and was removed from The Offer, a series about the making of The Godfather.



Christopher Polk / Staff / Getty Images

Hammer was also “forced to resign” from a romantic comedy film starring Jennifer Lopez, and now Josh Duhamel will act as his replacement. The Hollywood Reporter states that the latest in the Armie Hammer saga is that his agency, the exclusive WME, has also parted ways with the actor, causing his career to be in limbo.

Meanwhile, Hammer has denied the allegations against him. "I’m not responding to these bullsh*t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this, and I’m grateful to them for that."

His attorney previously told Variety, “The stories being perpetuated in the media are a misguided attempt to present a one-sided narrative with the goal of tarnishing Mr. Hammer’s reputation, and communications from the individuals involved prove that.”

[via][via]