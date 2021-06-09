Following months of outrageous accusations of cannabilism, emotional abuse, sexual battery, and rape, it is reported that Armie Hammer is receiving professional help. Before becoming an actor, Hammer grew up as the wealthy great-grandson of an oil tycoon and the son of a successful businessman. He made a name for himself in Hollywood but at the turn of the year, rumors regarding his alleged involvement in cannibalism took over social media.

Soon, Hammer was accused of several incidents of sexual assault, and later, he was reportedly dropped by his publicist and his agent before being "forced to resign" from a movie starring Jennifer Lopez. On Tuesday (June 8), Vanity Fair reported that Hammer has now checked himself into a rehabilitation facility to address his addiction issues.



Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images

Hammer reportedly reached out to his estranged wife last month to ask her for help. He is allegedly seeking treatment at a facility outside of Orlando and has been there for approximately one week.

“Everyone looks at Armie thinking that he’s had some sort of privileged life—and that must mean there were no problems in his youth and everything was peachy keen,” a close friend of Hammer told Vanity Fair. “But that’s not necessarily the way things go. Just because you come from an upbringing where financial resources are plentiful doesn’t mean life isn’t without problems.”

“This is a clear sign that he is taking back control [of] his life and knows that this [is] a step towards his overall well-being.” Vanity Fair reports that they've spoken to various sources close to Hammer for the better part of four months and they have all told the publication that he struggles with alcoholism as well as substance and drug abuse.

Hammer has only addressed the allegations against him one time back in January after stepping away from the movie with Lopez. “I’m not responding to these bullsh*t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," he said.

