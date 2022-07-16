Armie Hammer is reportedly working as a timeshare salesman in the Cayman Islands after being cut off from his family. The Call Me By Your Name star has faced a series of sexual abuse allegations in recent years.

“His dad won’t help him anymore and he’s been cut off, so he got to work,” a source told People, referring to the fact that Hammer comes from a significantly wealthy family. His great-grandfather, Armand, was a billionaire oil tycoon in the 1950s.

Another source told Variety, “He is working at a cubicle. The reality is he’s totally broke, and is trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family.”



Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

The story was seemingly confirmed by TMZ when the outlet published photos that appeared to feature Hammer in a blue collared shirt in the popular vacation spot.

Hammer's attorney, Andrew Brettler, said in a statement provided to Entertainment Weekly that he couldn't confirm or deny the story.

"I can't confirm or deny it because Armie hasn't addressed it," Brettler told the outlet. "I just think it's s---y that, if he is selling timeshares, the media is shaming him for having a 'normal job.' What's the story here?"

Following allegations of rape and sexual misconduct in 2021, Hammer checked into a rehabilitation facility to get help for “drug, alcohol and sex issues.” He was also dropped by his acting agency and publicist and booted from several projects.

