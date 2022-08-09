Armani White Returns With Inspirational Banger "Diamond Dallas"

Armani White is bringing his energy from the Internet to the airwaves with his latest single "Diamond Dallas." The Philly native, who recently signed a deal with Def Jam, is best known for taking over the summer with his breakout smash hit, "Billie Eilish." Now, Armani is gearing up to embark on a new phase in his career and build on the momentum of his viral record, which reached over 38 billion TikTok views and landed at number one on Soundcloud.

The 26-year singer and songwriter spoke out about his rapid success and new music, sharing in a statement, “‘Billie Eilish’ helped me finish my 2022 wish list in a month. The sky opened up, and things I couldn’t have imagined fell in front of me.” On the new track "Diamond Dallas," Armani raps about moving out of the hood, visiting his mama and "ballin' like Giannis." He proves his lyrics to be true in the visuals for the record which features a clip of the rapper visiting his mom and gifting her a bucket of money.

Chairman and CEO of Def Jam Tunji Balogun spoke about Armani's upcoming EP, saying “Armani is a dynamic artist who’s been bubbling underground for a while now and has caught lightning in a bottle with ‘Billie Eilish.' As infectious and urgent as ‘Billie’ is, Armani’s upcoming EP displays an energetic, three-dimensional artist with a unique perspective and an exciting approach to the game. We’re all excited to help him develop, connect with a wider audience, and become the star he’s shown he can be.”

Stream "Diamond Dallas" and check out the video below.

Quotable Lyrics

Made it out the hood, now I'm just visiting my mama

Make a couple mil, get her a crib in the Bahamas what I’m on

Fly public airplane, private island

With some young n****s under my wing, I'm Diamond Dallas