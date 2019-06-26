Armani White Returns With His New Single "Flip"

Armani White began making noise about five years ago but some events in his personal life derailed him from the rap game for a bit. He returned last year with the release of "Public School" and has been back on a steady grind since then. The rapper recently came through with his new single, "Flip," a hard-hitting banger produced by Alexander Lewis'. Armani's vocals stretch over the bouncy production while reminiscing on the dope game. "Cocaine, don’t know where I’d be without the/ Dope game, I still leave my t-shirts with my/ Old thang," he raps on the hook.

"This record happened on accident," Armani told Complex. "I left my charger at Alexander Lewis’ house and came by during someone else’s session when he started playing this beat. I instantly dropped my bags, recorded like five straight references, and chipped away at it until it was perfect."

Quotable Lyrics

I feed the needles, bleeders, sweetener

It like insulin Betcha dat number do double the budget that’s coming through

I’m not them niggas you run into I went from

Lunchables, crustables, Jumping A Bus Or, To

Pulling whips out like Ms. Trunchbull, shoving through

