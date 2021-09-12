Armani White Drops Off "Things We Lost In The Fire"

Armani White has been one of the most promising acts to come out of Philadelphia in the past few years. Though we've yet to receive a full-length follow-up to 2019's Keep In Touch, the string of releases he's offered since then has given fans some promising insight into his next move musically.

This week, the rapper returned with his latest project, Things We Lost In The Fire. It's a quick five-song EP that boasts appearances from Christian Eason, Julie Adenuga, and Barefoot Candy.

Armani showcases his sharp wordplay, as well as his penchant for melodies. The blend of both breeds an infectious formula that we're excited to hear more of in the future.

Check out Armani White's latest project below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track.