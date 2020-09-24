A few simple photos have caused people to question the relationship between Armani Caesar and YFN Lucci. The First Lady of the Griselda collective has been making a name for herself, especially after dropping her anticipated debut effort The Liz just days ago. The project has been applauded in hip hop circles, and as a rising fem-cee, people have been quick to link Armani Caesar to one of her fellow artists.

Recently, Armani shared a few photos to Instagram that showed her sitting in bed with Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci. Fans haven't heard of Lucci being romantically tied to anyone since his on-again-off-again romance with Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter was officially over. After rumors spread that Armani Caesar and Lucci were cuffed up, she took to Twitter to debunk the gossip.

"I'm single relax," Armani tweeted. She followed things up was another post, this time with a racy video that showed her in lingerie in a red-lit room straddling Lucci. He stars as her love interest in her upcoming music video for "Palm Angels" that is set to premiere tomorrow (September 24). Check out the sexy shot below.