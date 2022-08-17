Armani Caesar Delivers New Single "Hunnit Dolla Hiccup" Ft. Benny The Butcher & Stove God Cooks

It's been nearly two years since Armani Caesar made her debut with The Liz. The short effort with a potent introduction to Griselda's First Lady but her musical output slowed down significantly in 2021. With a sequel to her 2020 project on the way, she came through with her latest single, "Hunnit Dolla Hiccup" ft. Benny The Butcher and Stove God Cooks this morning. The new song finds the three Griselda artists blazing through eerie production with lavish flexes of their come-up.

Between the release of her recent freestyles, May's "Poker Night," and now, "Hunnit Dolla Hiccup" with Benny The Butcher & Stove God Cooks, The Liz 2 is looking like it'll be a promising effort from Griselda's First Lady.

Check out the latest release from Armani Caesar and sound off with your thoughts below.

Quotable Lyrics

Fly by you in the Cullinan, just left the plug again

Crackheads do the runnin' man, the money runnin' in

Couldn't fit no more inside the pot, I had to stuff it in

Free my n***a Woe', he five summers in

