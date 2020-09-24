It certainly didn't take long for Armani Caesar to stir the pot, posing for pictures in bed with YFN Lucci and seemingly antagonizing his ex-girlfriend Reginae Carter the day after.

This morning, Griselda's First Lady released the music video for "Palm Angels" with YFN Lucci, getting all cuddly with him in the clip. They're rumored to be in a relationship and, given the way Armani responded to a recent post by Reginae Carter, she's just about confirming as much.

Nae tweeted that she never needed to clout chase because, at the end of the day, her father is Lil Wayne. Clout just follows her at this point. The tweet was reposted by The Shade Room and, in the comments, Armani Caesar made sure her voice was heard.

"OMG... girl," wrote the rapper, seemingly annoyed with Reginae.

Responding to her comment, somebody told her that she would end up getting played by YFN Lucci, who is infamously a pretty toxic person as far as relationships go. She hit back, saying, "I don't get played I get paid and that's on uunnn huhhh unnn."

Are we in for a Current vs. Ex beef between Armani Caesar and Reginae Carter? Do you think Armani has problems with Nae?