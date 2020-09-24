Armani Caesar & YFN Lucci Buddy Up In NSFW "Palm Angels" Video

Armani Caesar gets up close and personal with YFN Lucci in seductive visuals for "Palm Angels."

Griselda's first lady Armani Caesar recently delivered her debut album The Liz, a grimy project that featured appearances from Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, DJ Premier, and more. Having already established her presence on the streets, she's looking to bring her sensuality into the mix, pairing both worlds in the sensual new visuals for "Palm Angels."

As it happens, the clip co-stars YFN Lucci as her leading love interest, who essentially gets to sit back and engage in a bit of method acting; in fact, the chemistry was enough to spark relationship rumors, though they were later dispelled by Armani herself, for those who are into that sort of thing. Still, there's plenty to appreciate for those who came for the music, as Armani effortlessly paints a picture of "thug luv" while drawing to the Griselda musical playbook. It's not exactly the most complex visuals, but what it lacks in premise it makes up for in passion. Check it out for yourself below, and should you like what you see, consider our exclusive interview with Armani Caesar right here.