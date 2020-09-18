mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Armani Caesar & Conway Trade Bars On "Gucci Casket"

Mitch Findlay
September 18, 2020 10:30
Armani Caesar and Conway The Machine lay waste to the scene on spooky "The Liz" highlight "Gucci Casket."


If From King To A God standout "Anza" proved anything, it's that Armani Caesar and Conway The Machine have excellent chemistry on wax. And while that was a dark, decidedly modern banger from Murda Beatz, "Gucci Casket" off Armani's The Liz finds both emcees in the traditional Griselda element. Fueled by a spooky instrumental from JR Swifts, which centers around a tense piano trill and melancholic melody, Armani sets things off with a confident opening verse. 

"I was in the strip club gettin' trash bag money, threw security a stack and told them grab that for me," she raps. "N**gas tryna throw salt, but they cash be funny, so I should be the last one you laugh at, honey." Sliding through to finish things off is Conway, fresh off his own triumphant album release and steadily killing verse after verse. "That bitch pussy was good, so I flew her in with two her friends," he raps, adding a signature giggle for good measure. "I just send an Instagram DM, that's how I lure her in / gettin' money in twelve cities, they thinkin' I'm on tour again."

Fore where that came from, be sure to check out Armani Caesar's official Griselda debut in The Liz, available right here

QUOTABLE LYRICS

The hooligan that made rappin' on grimy loops cool again 
The new extendo on the seat of the newest Benz
I shoot and shoot again, I did it twice, don't make me prove again

