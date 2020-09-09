Armani Caesar & Benny The Butcher Hold It Down In "Simply Done" Video

Armani Ceasar readies up for "The Liz" with some visuals to the Benny The Butcher-assisted "Simply Done."

In a brilliant twist of fate, foreseen by none other than hip-hop's great orchestrator Westside Gunn, somehow sex appeal and boom-bap music have collided. Enter Armani Caesar, a recent addition to the Griselda roster and proud resident of Gunn's "Top 5 Rappers In The World" list. In keeping with label tradition, Armani adheres to the rugged sound fans have come to expect, sounding comfortable over production from Daringer, Beat Butcha, and DJ Premier. It's the latter who ultimately blessed "Simply Done," her lead single off The Liz -- look for that to drop on Friday, September 18th.

Today, Armani came through with some clean vocals to the badass cut, which also happens to feature the lyrical virtuoso Benny The Butcher. As one might have expected from the track's title, "Simply Done" is exactly that, a relatively straightforward clip that relies on the power of performance. And that's not a negative in the slightest, as Armani brings a magnetic charisma that's sure to take her places. Especially once The Liz lands in full and really cements her position in the game. Check it out for yourself now, and show some love to the Griselda movement in the comments below.