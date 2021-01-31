Arlo Parks Delivers Debut Project "Collapsed In Sunbeams"

Over the two years, Arlo Parks has made a strong case as to why she's someone to keep an eye out for. Singles like "Cola" and "Black Dog" have put her on the map as fans anticipated the release of her debut album. This weekend, she released Collapsed In Sunbeams, a 12-track body of work that showcases her poetic pen and penchant for dreamy indie-pop soundscapes.

"I wanted a sense of balance,” she told Apple Music about the project. “The record had to face the difficult parts of life in a way that was unflinching but without feeling all-consuming and miserable. It also needed to carry that undertone of hope, without feeling naive. It had to reflect the bittersweet quality of being alive.”

A deluxe edition was also released including lo-fi remixes of some of the records. Press play on Collapsed In Sunbeams below.