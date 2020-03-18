Season 9 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta officially kicked off last night, and it definitely came jam-packed with a fair share of drama. One of the main storylines centers around Karli Redd's extremely dramatic divorce — we're talking fake funeral dramatic! — and how the always-controversial Alexis Skyy fits into it all. After the episode aired, Karli's now-ex Arkansas Mo had a lot to get off his chest in regards to the claims Alexis was making, and let's just say he didn't hold back his aggression one bit.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Mainly addressing the ring Skyy claims he recycled from her in his proposal to Karlie Redd a few years ago (seen above), Mo wrote an extensive paragraph in response to what we saw in the premiere episode last night. "I’m not the lames you use to and I never gave anyone the same ring," he wrote, further adding that he never gave Alexis a ring in the first place. He claims the misunderstanding came from a simple FaceTime call, where she hit him up while he was getting a grill made by his jeweler, and only asked for her opinion on the ring — he apparently only showed her a video of the ring at that. His rant included everything from calling her "miserable" to nothing more than, in his words, "a mf a dude knew from the hoe circuit."

Read Arkansas Mo's full message towards Alexis Skyy below, and keep up with this whole messy ordeal every Monday night at 8PM EST/7PM C on VH1 where Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs: