Arizona Zervas Grabs Swae Lee For "Roxanne" Remix

Alex Zidel
February 20, 2020 11:42
Columbia RecordsColumbia Records
Columbia Records

Roxanne (Remix)
Arizona Zervas & Swae Lee

After peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, Arizona Zervas releases the official remix to "Roxanne" with Swae Lee.


Before catching onto his hit record "ROXANNE," Arizona Zervas was relatively unknown in the music industry. Through the power of social media though, he earned a ton of notoriety, signing to Columbia Records and seeing a new peak for the track in terms of its chart position. For a brief moment in time, the soft remix of The Police's concept kept rising on the Billboard Hot 100 and now, he's bringing Swae Lee along for a whole new ride.

Premiering the remix to "ROXANNE" with Swae Lee during a surprise appearance on Post Malone's Runaway tour, the official version is out now for public consumption and it has a chance of boosting the track again on the charts. Do you think it'll find its way back into the Top 5?

Listen to the remix below, which is currently only out in select international markets. Expect a midnight release in the States.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, and she's a natural
Passport stamped, miss international
How could I pass you up?
She left her n***a, he won't spend that money fast enough
All she wanna do is party all night

