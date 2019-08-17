A collection of Adidas x AriZona Iced Tea sneaker collabs, priced at 99 cents each just liked the beloved tall cans, were originally supposed to release at a two-day pop-up event in New York City last month. As you may have heard, the NYPD were forced to shut down the whole thing after a riot broke out that landed two people in jail and one in the hospital.

Since then, Adidas has unveiled another four-pack of AriZona collabs - all of which will be releasing per usual. The collection reportedly consists of two men's and two women's iterations of the Adidas Continental Vulc, each featuring the familiar AriZona branding throughout. The men's pairs come equipped with leather uppers while the women's colorways are constructed of suede.

According to Sneaker News, the collection will be available on September 1. Unfortunately, they won't retail for 99 cents like Adidas had planned for the first collaboration - Men's pairs will retail for $100 while the women's check in at $80.

Take a look at all the upcoming collabs below.

