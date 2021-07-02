A rapper from Phoenix, Arizona has gone viral for his foresight of the Coronavirus pandemic. The rapper, named Dr Creep, put out a song over 8 years ago in 2013 called “Pandemic,” and in it he happened to have mentioned both the year 2020 and the word coronavirus, rapping: “2020 combined with coronavirus, bodies stacking.”

Well with Covid-19 taking over everyone’s lives this past year, including 600k deaths alone here in the U.S., Dr Creep’s song is now garnering a lot of attention for his correct prediction. The music video currently has over 2.2 million views and climbing.

However, in a Facebook post shared last year, Dr Creep insisted the whole thing was just a coincidence. “There was already 6 or so coronaviruses in 2012/2013 when the Pandemic song was created and a coronavirus was being talked about a lot at the time,” he wrote. “As for mentioning 2020, well 2020-2030 was just significant years to me, as well as many other people that are educated on these esoteric topics. 10 years ago it was said that 2012 was nothing to worry about, it’s 2020-30 to pay attention to.

“To me, the lyrics are just more of a coincidence than a prediction as I don’t feel I was trying’ to predict anything, I just rapped about what I was watching. But call it a prediction, dumb luck, coincidence, remote viewing, predictive programming (lmao) or whatever you want.”

He added, “NO, I’m not a prophet. Not Nostradamus. No, I don’t make predictions and No I’m not a writer for The Simpsons. BUT, I have been studying docs and listening to ‘insiders’ & ‘whistle blowers’ in lectures and interviews for 10+ years and some things just add up and lyrics come out of it. NOT a prediction, simple as that.”

[Via]