Nike had originally planned to release a USA-themed "Fourth of July" Air Max 1 in celebration of the holiday this week, but ultimately decided to scrap the release after some, including Colin Kaepernick, expressed concerns about the Colonial-era Betsy Ross flag on the heel.
Now, Nike is on the receiving end of backlash from Arizona governor Doug Ducey, who ordered the Arizona Commerce Authority to withdraw all financial incentive dollars under its discretion that the state was providing for Nike to build a factory in Goodyear, Arizona.
In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, Ducey slammed Nike for bowing "to the current onslaught of political correctness and historical revisionism."
Ducey's tweets read:
Words cannot express my disappointment at this terrible decision. I am embarrassed for Nike. Nike is an iconic American brand and American company. This country, our system of government and free enterprise have allowed them to prosper and flourish.
Instead of celebrating American history the week of our nation’s independence, Nike has apparently decided that Betsy Ross is unworthy, and has bowed to the current onslaught of political correctness and historical revisionism. It is a shameful retreat for the company. American businesses should be proud of our country’s history, not abandoning it.
Nike has made its decision, and now we’re making ours. I’ve ordered the Arizona Commerce Authority to withdraw all financial incentive dollars under their discretion that the State was providing for the company to locate here. Arizona’s economy is doing just fine without Nike. We don’t need to suck up to companies that consciously denigrate our nation’s history.
And finally, it shouldn’t take a controversy over a shoe for our kids to know who Betsy Ross is. A founding mother. Her story should be taught in all American schools. In the meantime, it’s worth googling her.