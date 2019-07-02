Nike had originally planned to release a USA-themed "Fourth of July" Air Max 1 in celebration of the holiday this week, but ultimately decided to scrap the release after some, including Colin Kaepernick, expressed concerns about the Colonial-era Betsy Ross flag on the heel.

Now, Nike is on the receiving end of backlash from Arizona governor Doug Ducey, who ordered the Arizona Commerce Authority to withdraw all financial incentive dollars under its discretion that the state was providing for Nike to build a factory in Goodyear, Arizona.

In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, Ducey slammed Nike for bowing "to the current onslaught of political correctness and historical revisionism."

Ducey's tweets read: