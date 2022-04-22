Arin Ray Taps D Smoke For "The Mood"

Arin Ray is about to have the spring on lock with a flood of new music. This morning, he released his latest single, "The Mood" ft. D Smoke. As the song suggests, it's one of those records inspired by lust and love while Ray's luscious vocals help set the mood before D Smoke breaks up the song with a sharp 16. Ray and D Smoke's chemistry on this record is top-tier and hopefully leads to more collabs in the future.

Though it's been over two years since he dropped Phases II, he came through strong at the top of the year with "Uncle Elroy" alongside Fabolous and Steelo, as well as "My Love" with Steelo and Buddy.

As for D Smoke, the Cali rapper's War & Wonders dropped in late 2021 but he just came through with his new single, "Glide" ft. Andre Harris last week.

Check out Arin Ray and D Smoke's new collab below.

Quotable Lyrics

Let's run it up til we can't count positions

It's beginning to resemble Brazilian jujitsu without submissions

We never quit, whether the couch or kitchen

I keep a towel for every ounce of liquid, not to be too specific

