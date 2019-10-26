Arin Ray Revives The Slow Jam With "A Seat"

Within its first few seconds, Arin Ray's "A Seat" immediately invoked the stylings of one Kenneth "Babyface" Edwards. Early in his career, the Los Angeles-based crooner has developed a knack for crafting "grown folks music," and his latest "A Seat" is no different.

It's an interesting balance that Ray possesses: creating sounds that easily find a home as a forward-thinking offering in our current landscape while smoothly channeling the retroactive formulas that made for a good old-fashioned classic.

"A Seat" serves as a follow up to Ray's Kehlani-assisted "Change" and finds the singer enticing a lover with a tactful preview. Dive into the newest selection down below.

Quotable Lyrics

Lord knows what I want to do in the morning

Wake up, make love for a moment

Know that you been needing it bad, and it's yours baby

So I'm bout to take ya down