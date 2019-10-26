mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Arin Ray Revives The Slow Jam With "A Seat"

Milca P.
October 26, 2019 18:06
Arin Ray issues a modern classic in "Have A Seat"


Within its first few seconds, Arin Ray's "A Seat" immediately invoked the stylings of one Kenneth "Babyface" Edwards. Early in his career, the Los Angeles-based crooner has developed a knack for crafting "grown folks music," and his latest "A Seat" is no different.

It's an interesting balance that Ray possesses: creating sounds that easily find a home as a forward-thinking offering in our current landscape while smoothly channeling the retroactive formulas that made for a good old-fashioned classic.

"A Seat" serves as a follow up to Ray's Kehlani-assisted "Change" and finds the singer enticing a lover with a tactful preview. Dive into the newest selection down below.

Quotable Lyrics

Lord knows what I want to do in the morning
Wake up, make love for a moment
Know that you been needing it bad, and it's yours baby
So I'm bout to take ya down

 

