Arin Ray Makes Triumphant Return On "Hello Poison" Ft. Ari Lennox, Ty Dolla $ign, Blxst & More

Music lovers are still talking about Arin Ray's Platinum Fire, the 2018 record that would serve as the last album we received from the singer-songwriter—until today (June 3). Although he did deliver his Phases II EP in 2019, Ray has been relatively quiet on the album circuit, however, after announcing the arrival of Hello Poison, antennas were up. Ray delivered singles like "The Mood," a track where he received assistance from Los Angeles spitter D Smoke, and "Gold," and now the full scope of what he has been working on has been revealed.

Features include looks from Terrace Martin, Childish Major, VanJess, Rose Gold, Ty Dolla $ign, Ari Lennox, and Blxst, who recently spoke about his love for Arin Ray's music.

"I’ve been listening to Arin Ray for a minute. That Platinum Fire album he dropped, that’s my go-to when I’m on the airplane," Blxst told Uproxx back in April. "This was before I was even Blxst, so double back and be able to work with him, I think that was a full-circle moment for me." Stream Hello Poison and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Serious

2. This is Nice

3. Gold

4. Freak

5. Dead Players Testimony ft. Childish Major

6. Hideout

7. Set It Off

8. The Mood ft. D Smoke

9, Lovely

10. Storm ft. Terrace Martin

11. Close 2 Home

12. Ms. Frustration ft. VanJess

13. Bad Idea ft. Blxst

14. What It Is ft. Ari Lennox

15. Nothing Forever ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Rose Gold

[via]