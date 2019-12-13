Arin Ray Breaks Down "The Get Down"

Touring with Ari Lennox and NBDY was a great tie-up of 2019 for Arin Ray. Now that he's settled back into the swing of things, fans can look forward to a new EP, Phase II.

We've already caught a glimpse of what we can expect the project to sound like. "A Seat" and "Change" gave us a taste, but of course Ray fans had to be spoiled with one more track called, "The Get Down."

This song will have you bobbing and grooving as the singer croons about the passion you feel busting a move with that special someone.

News about the EP hit this week when Arin was kind enough to announce it on Instagram along with the tracklist.

Don't forget to get a sneak at some behind the scene footage below of his tour experience and look out for the official Phase II release coming this Friday, December 13th.

Quotable Lyrics

I will take you anywhere you wanna go

Dance with me

Feel the heat

You got to move your body down and hold hands with me

Dance with me