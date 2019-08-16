Arin Ray & Kehlani Link For New Single "Change"

Arin Ray dipped off the radar for a bit to take some time for himself and he's now come back recharged and more ready than ever to showcase his beloved singing abilities. The "Reckless" singer has grabbed none other than Kehlani for his latest single dubbed "Change." The lyrical content touches on the changing stages of a relationship and the need for someone to stay and make up their mind on what they want.

"This is a few years in the making, always been a big fan of everything this woman does. aside from the records, I just love who she is and what she stands for. this my homie for real for real lol," Arin wrote on Instagram of collaborating with the "Honey" singer.

Stream the new-new and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I was thinking of you

It's all I do

Honestly, I might go insane

'Cause when we break up

Can't wait to make up