It is turning into an unexpectedly rough season for Aries Spears. The veteran comedian has been making people laugh for decades and gained successes that many in his field can only dream of, but a comment about Lizzo thrust Spears into a spotlight that caused a wave of backlash. After comparing Lizzo to mashed potatoes and the poop emoji, Spears was chastised across the globe. Fellow comedian Mike Epps joined the conversation in defense of the singer and tossed out a few insults.

"He look first and sick [emoji with mask]," wrote Epps at the time. "And has not been on tv since mad tv." Spears clapped back and told him to "Step ya funny up," but now the controversial comedian has returned to call out Epps while on VladTV.

Spears said he's "still relevant" despite not being on television for decades. "Still selling out shows, still packing 'em in."

"You know, Mike is salty at me from the last stupid sh*t he said, which was, 'Cops kill us because we kill us.' So, it's like word, the Tulsa, Oklahoma City murders, what happened then? Black people were well-to-do, self-sufficient, we were thriving. We didn't need white folks and they still burned our sh*t down. They still killed us."

"My point to Mike then was don't put out dangerous propaganda," Spears continued. "And I checked him on that and the majority of people with any amount of common sense knew I was right. So, he was embarrassed by that, but my response to him, as far as, you know, my comedic ability—listen, people don't really walk out of my shows."

"I've been from city to city, and people was like, 'Mike was garbage.'" He then had a direct message to Epps: "Hey, Mike, tone down the volume on the shiny suits and expensive jewelry. Step your funny game up, n*gga. That's where it counts. Get some dirt on you, pimp. And at the end of the day, I'm not sayin' people haven't walked out on my shows, but if they have, it's wasn't that I wasn't funny; they can't handle cut Bolivian yayo. My cocaine's stepped on."

