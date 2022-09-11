Comedian Aries Spears has faced a lot of controversy in recent weeks. From arguing with celebrities to being hit with lawsuits, the 47-year-old's career has taken quite the toll in a short period of time-- but he's hoping he can save it.

Spears used his platform, the Spears & Steinberg Podcast, to express his vulnerability amid all the backlash he's received. While chatting with his cohost, Andy Steinberg, the MADtv actor got a little choked up when his mother became the topic. "I already felt like my career was over before all of this," he admitted. "I thought I was blackballed, and I thought my sh*t was over."

Bobby Bank/Getty Images

In the past, the comic remained optimistic, but with the predicament he's in now, he stated, "I'm almost certain that that tombstone is written." Following this, Spears reminisced on how his mother always had his back as she groomed him into the world of show business. "I believed everything she said; I believed every word. She's the reason why I'm here."

Because of this, he has no choice but to believe that he's going to make it through all of these unfortunate circumstances. "So, if the woman whose body I came out of says I'm going to be alright," he said as his voice cracked, "then I'm going to be alright."

In an attempt to encourage him, Steinberg stated, "Everybody loves a good comeback story." Spears responded, "Be ready-- because this is going to be a motherf*cker."

Watch the entire clip below.