Aries Gives His Fans Summer Vibes With New Single "DITTO"

Alexander Cole
February 28, 2021 16:13
Image via Aries

Aries' new song comes with some pop-punk sensibilities.


Hailing from Kansas but mostly residing in California, Aries has been building a big fanbase thanks to his unique voice and sound that reminds fans of the mid-2000s pop-punk scene. Despite these influences, Aries' music is certainly based on the foundation of hip-hop as he offers a mixture of bars and sung verses. He has a new project releasing soon and to promote it, he recently dropped a brand new single called "DITTO."

In this new track, we get those pop-punk vibes as there are some guitars looped in the background all while lovely vocal samples help to back up Aries' voice. The lyrics will have listeners feeling nostalgic while also hoping for the summer weather, which is right around the corner. California influence is all over the track, and you can give it a spin, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Go-time, batter up, I can help
Best not let me get ahead of myself
Would you roll mine? Tell me you don't wanna get shelvÐµd
Why so silly? Hit the lotto and tell (Yeah)

