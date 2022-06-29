For years, Ariana Grande has been subjected to fans that often get a little too close for comfort. Entertainers know all too well about fans who don't respect personal boundaries—from people who run up to them in the streets to others who show up on their doorsteps. Back in 2020, Grande began making headlines over a particular stalker who not only wouldn't leave her alone but would also harass her mother, as well.

Later, a temporary restraining order would become more permanent after a judge ordered it to be effective for five years, but that hasn't stopped one man from making repeated threats.

According to TMZ, back in September, Aharon Brown was arrested after he reportedly showed up at Grande's home, armed with a "large hunting knife" and spewing frightening threats. He allegedly told the singer's security, "I'll f*cking kill you and her" when he wasn't given access to the Los Angeles residence and once the police responded to the scene, he was taken into custody.

Although a restraining order against him has been set in stone, Brown showed up at Grande's Montecito home over the weekend on her 29th birthday. "He was supposed to turn himself in Tuesday for violating the restraining order, but Sunday he traveled to Montecito and broke into her house," stated the outlet.

It is unclear how Brown gained entrance, but it was noted that Grande wasn't home. He faces "charges of stalking, burglary, damaging power lines, violation of a court order and obstruction."

Brown has reportedly pleaded not guilty to the charges but remains in police custody at this time.

[via]