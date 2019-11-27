Last week Ariana Grande had to cancel a Sweetener tour stop because she was in "so much pain" from an illness that gave her a sore throat. “I’m not really sure what’s going on, but I, unfortunately, don’t think I will be able to push through tonight and I’m so upset and sorry," she told fans in a video.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

By the looks of it, the "Bloodline" singer is back on her feet since she performed in Tampa, Florida over the weekend. However, Ariana lost her footing for one second when she fell on stage but thankfully her dancers had her back. As you can see in the clip below, Ariana and her knee-high boots glode across the stage and before she can even fall on her face, a dancer grabs her and brings her back to her feet so she can resume her position in the choreography.

A fan commented on her trip, pointing out that the singer fell on beat. "oh my. at least I still made the button. I’m crying. things were going too well," she responded.

In other Ariana news, her ex Pete Davidson recently sent well wishes her way. "I usually express how I feel about anything through work. So, I hope she's well. I hope she's very happy. And that's pretty much it," he said.