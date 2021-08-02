Ariana Grande is the latest artist who will perform in Fornite, joining the ranks of hip-hop artists like Travis Scott and Young Thug who have also dropped into the virtual world. Grande announced the upcoming sets, titled the "Rift Tour," on his social media, Sunday.

“Working with Epic and the Fortnite team to bring my music to life inside the game has been so fun and such an honor,” the pop singer said in a statement. “I can’t wait to join my fans and see all of your reactions to such an unforgettable, magical journey to new realities.”



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“Fortnite is a place for the imagination and the impossible,” added Phil Rampulla, head of brand at Epic Games. “With the Rift Tour, we’re bringing a musical journey to life that players can experience, feel, and join alongside their friends. We’re so grateful to have an iconic superstar like Ariana Grande and her team join us for a musical experience at metaverse scale, and for players and fans alike to experience the Rift Tour!”

In 2020, Travis Scott's "Astronomical" Fortnite show set records for the game, as 12.3 million gamers tuned in.

Check out Grande's reveal below.

