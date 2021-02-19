Ariana Grande Taps Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion For Deluxe Version Of "Positions"

At the tail-end of October last year, Ariana Grande treated her fans with her sixth studio album, an impressive pop-sensible record titled Positions. Following the success of its its lead singles "Positions" and "34+35," the album came stacked with 14 tracks. In addition to Ariana's incredible vocal performance throughout the span of the album, the heartfelt and relatable songwriting -- courtesy of stellar artists such as Victoria Monet and Tommy Brown -- is what really drove the project, and contributions from Doja Cat, The Weeknd, Ty Dolla $ign, London On Da Track, and Murda Beatz helped make Positions so sonically pleasing.

Positions debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 in November, and months later, Ariana Grande is now hoping to keep that momentum going by dropping off a deluxe version of the hit album. The result, however, is a mixed bag. Compared to the depth and thoughtfulness of Positions' original release, Ariana's deluxe leaves much to be desired, following in the music industry trend of haphazardly pumping out deluxe versions simply to boost streams.

The total runtime of the new five songs is 10 minutes, with the "34+35" remix featuring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion being the longest new addition to Positions. Even the deluxe's cover art is practically identical to the original version of the album, ultimately summing up the half-baked nature of Ariana's latest release.

In your opinion, how does Ariana Grande's deluxe version of Positions stack up against other popular deluxe albums?

Tracklist:

1. shut up

2. 34+35

3. motive

4. just like magic

5. off the table

6. six thirty

7. safety net

8. my hair

9. nasty

10. west side

11. love language

12. positions

13. obvious

14. pov

15. someone like u (interlude)

16. test drive

17. 34+35 (Remix) (feat. Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion)

18. worst behavior

19. main thing